Rain brings flood of woes for commuters in Chennai

CHENNAI: Driving on many city roads during the northeast monsoon is a risky affair. In many places, roads with potholes are proving to be a major obstacle course. One such area is Narayanapuram in Pallikaranai. The 1.5km stretch between Narayananpuram and Velachery on the Tambaram - Velachery main road has remained riddled with potholes for several years. “Roads are dug up only in two places, but the entire stretch is in bad shape,” said N Karthik, a resident of Pallikaranai.

Apart from stormwater drain works, roads have also been dug up for works undertaken by other service departments. The corporation road in Perungudi which runs for a length of 1 km continues to be a nightmare for the commuters.

The entire stretch is filled with slush since only a small portion of the road has been relaid after metro water work. Arterial and link roads in the Guindy Industrial Estate, which houses several IT companies, become inaccessible during the monsoon. “Thousands of commuters access these roads every day, but they are never relaid properly,” said Mariya Doss, a regular commuter.

After the drain works, roads were not properly relaid in Dr Natesan Salai in Ashok Nagar and concrete debris was dumped along the Kendriya Vidyalaya School campus. Half of the road in the 400m stretch remains pothole-ridden. “This is the condition for more than two months. Accessing the road becomes difficult during school hours,” said M Natarajan, a share auto driver.

Meanwhile, the corporation has proposed to the government to take control of the maintenance of roads in areas that come under other service departments, within its limits. The poor condition of the officer’s colony junction on Ambattur Estate Road remains a concern. “It is one of the busiest roads in the city. Necessary patchworks need to be carried out in spots where the condition is poor and potholes are there,” said R Kannan, a resident of Mogappair.

Perungudi

Responding to a question about the condition of these roads, corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan said works are being undertaken on a priority basis and patchwork can be carried out wherever needed. “We have appraised the concerned department for areas which do not fall under the corporation. If needed, the corporation is willing to take over maintenance of such areas,” he added.

