Sarah Moore shines in Indian Racing League 

Interestingly, this event is the only motorsports league in India that competes in men’s and women’s team-based championships.

Published: 09th November 2023 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2023 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sarah Moore stole the headlines over the weekend as the female racer from England won the Indian Racing League Race 2 held at the Madras International Circuit, Irungattukottai. Indian racers Akash Gowda and Sai Sanjay finished in second and third place, respectively in Race 2.

Meanwhile, Australia’s Cooper Webster won the Formula 4 Championship with Vietnam’s Alex Sawer and India’s Shahan Ali Mohsin coming in second and third. Earlier, Akshay Bohra of India driving for God Speed Kochi came first in the F4 championships in the Under 14 to 16 category, while Roshon Rajeev of Speed Demon Delhi came second.

The third place went to Shahan Ali Mohsin of Hyderabad Black Bird. The 2023 Indian Racing Festival, conducted by Racing Promotions Pvt Ltd, will see the next round held from November 30 to December 3 with the finals on December 9-10. The finals will be held at the newly constructed 3.5 km-long circuit at Island Grounds in Chennai.

The track will host races in the night for the first time in India and South Asia. Interestingly, this event is the only motorsports league in India that competes in men’s and women’s team-based championships.

The event has been certified by FMSCI & FIA. Formula 4 Indian Championship is an FIA-certified championship intended for aspiring and up-and-coming racing drivers and the Indian Racing League which is India’s only motorsports league with men and women drivers competing in a team-based championship. Drivers will be from India and overseas in both championships Results: Formula 4 Race 3 winners: Cooper Webster (1st), Alex Sawyer (2nd), Shahan Ali Mohsin (3rd); Indian Racing League Race 2 winners: Sarah Moore (1st); Akash Gowda (2nd); Sai Sanjay (3rd).

