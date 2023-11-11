Precautions for pregnant women during Deepavali   

Dr Kavya Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pregnancy is one of life’s most important periods. So when a woman finds out she is pregnant, it is time to take care of themselves and the baby. The safety and well-being of both mother and foetus should be ensured. They cannot be encouraged to celebrate festivals like Deepavali when there are get-togethers, loud events, sweets and food items, fireworks shows or concerts. While celebrating the Festival of Lights, pregnant women often experience a mix of emotions. They may also feel more fatigued due to pregnancy hormones. Based on each trimester the caution level changes for pregnant women.

First trimester (from conception to 12 weeks): The period when the foetus’s vital organs develop, it is mandatory to keep away from any form of air pollution caused by smoke or firecrackers. It contains chemicals and harmful substances that can reduce the oxygen in the baby and cause health issues. It is advisable to stay away from fireworks and areas where there is a lot of smoke. Pregnant women should also avoid oily foods and too many sweets prepared during the festive season. It can create fatigue, heartburn, gestational diabetes and several pregnancy-related symptoms. Try to have a balanced diet that includes fruits and vegetables. Keep yourself well-hydrated. It is better to avoid lifting or carrying heavy objects while preparing for the festival.

Second Trimester (from 13 weeks to 27 weeks): A pregnant woman may have more energy during her second trimester. Such body changes happen quickly to adapt to the developing foetus. The bodily changes include those to the breasts and skin. Therefore, it is better to start wearing maternity clothes. While in the first trimester, one should avoid areas where there is a lot of smoke, in the second trimester ensure a safe distance from fireworks to prevent accidental injuries. A balanced participation in festivities would provide comfort during this trimester. It is important to note that overexertion during the festive season can lead to fatigue.

Third Trimester (from 28 weeks to 40 weeks): Consider celebrating in a quieter environment. As the foetus can hear sounds from outside the womb during this trimester, any loud noises including firecrackers can be distressing for it. Cautious food habits are recommended during Deepavali. Ensure festive food is prepared under clean and safe conditions. Any case of food adulteration can cause serious health and pregnancy complications. Prolonged sitting and standing are common during Deepavali. It is better to elevate legs regularly to reduce swelling of the feet and ankles. Food recommendations during all trimesters are the same. Try to include protein, along with fruits and vegetables.

Though festivals like Deepavali are considered stress-busters, pregnant women should take good care of themselves and the foetus inside their wombs. Emergency kits and contacts of doctors should be kept ready for any sort of fire or maternal complication. The Deepavali season comes with a lot of challenges, including temporary diet and lifestyle changes. During the Deepavali festival, focus more on safety, well-being and comfort to enjoy the celebrations.

(The writer is a consultant, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Motherhood Hospital, Chennai)

