Post Diwali celebrations, 210 tonnes cracker waste collected in Chennai 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The corporation staff collected a total of 210 tonnes of cracker waste from the city from Saturday to Monday. While 3.6 tonnes were collected on Saturday and 53.7 tonnes the following day, a whopping 152.2 tonnes was collected on Monday.

According to corporation data, around 51.6 tonnes of the total cracker waste was collected from the northern parts of the city, 64.25 tonnes from central zones and 94.3 tonnes from the southern region. The total volume of cracker waste collected is almost similar to the volume collected last year.

Officials said 100 tonnes of waste were sent to the hazardous waste disposal facility near Gummidipoondi till Monday, and the remaining waste will be sent on Tuesday.

