Artistic frames of the canvases of Kovilpatti

Sreelakshmi S Nair By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nestled in the heart of Tamil Nadu is the quaint town of Kovilpatti, a petite gem that commands national recognition for its talented band of artists and their remarkable contributions to India’s artistic landscape. To learn more about their efforts, embark on a journey of colourful discovery titled ‘Kovilpatti: The Town That Papered India’ diligently curated by Stephen Inglis, a pioneering researcher in Indian art. This showcase brings forth a collection of artworks from Kovilpatti, casting a spotlight on the town’s rich cultural heritage and the exceptional creations that have emerged from its lanes.

The exhibition being held at Varija Art Gallery in DakshinaChitra Museum pays tribute to the artists’ talent and legacy that played a major role in shaping the creative industry. The pictures on display promise to serve as a gateway to explore the diverse artistic presentations of Kovilpatti, its artists, and the numerous works the town has meticulously brought to life. The exquisite collection of paintings is brought under one roof in collaboration with Chithiraalayam Art Gallery.

In the mid-20th century, Kovilpatti became a prominent centre for artists who played a pivotal role in India’s thriving printed imagery industry. According to Stephen, who is presently serving as the adjunct research professor at School for Studies in Art & Culture, Carleton University, “Kovilpatti artists were renowned for their expertise in painting backgrounds aptly for the drama scenes and, most notably, for their talent in temple paintings.” Subsequently, these artists became integral to major printing presses in Sivakasi, securing a noteworthy standing in the nation’s creative landscape, he further notes.

These artists were predominantly mentored by C Kondiah Raju, often hailed as a visionary in the realm of calendar paintings. As we commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Raju this month, Stephen emphasises that there is no better time than now to honour the profound contributions of Raju and his disciples.

“They created artwork for cinema posters, greeting cards, calendars, firework posters, and more, drawing inspiration from Hindu epics or local tales they grew up hearing,” says Stephen at a session held recently. Each stroke on the canvas reflected extreme attention to detail, capturing the intricacies of jewellery, makeup, costumes, and more on the models, images of gods and goddesses, or the painting itself. The artists ensured that proper lighting and shading were done, thereby imbuing the images with striking realism. Ironically, despite their widespread popularity, especially when their paintings were reproduced and used as framed pictures, the masterminds behind these artworks often remained unknown to the public.

Within the world of art enthusiasts and those captivated by untold narratives, ‘Kovilpatti: The Town That Papered India’ stands as a singular experience that should not be overlooked. Unravel stories concealed within each canvas, marvel at the intricacies in the images adorning the walls, and unlock the hidden treasures at this exhibition. The exhibition is on till November 26 at Varija Art Gallery in DakshinaChitra Museum.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Nestled in the heart of Tamil Nadu is the quaint town of Kovilpatti, a petite gem that commands national recognition for its talented band of artists and their remarkable contributions to India’s artistic landscape. To learn more about their efforts, embark on a journey of colourful discovery titled ‘Kovilpatti: The Town That Papered India’ diligently curated by Stephen Inglis, a pioneering researcher in Indian art. This showcase brings forth a collection of artworks from Kovilpatti, casting a spotlight on the town’s rich cultural heritage and the exceptional creations that have emerged from its lanes. The exhibition being held at Varija Art Gallery in DakshinaChitra Museum pays tribute to the artists’ talent and legacy that played a major role in shaping the creative industry. The pictures on display promise to serve as a gateway to explore the diverse artistic presentations of Kovilpatti, its artists, and the numerous works the town has meticulously brought to life. The exquisite collection of paintings is brought under one roof in collaboration with Chithiraalayam Art Gallery. In the mid-20th century, Kovilpatti became a prominent centre for artists who played a pivotal role in India’s thriving printed imagery industry. According to Stephen, who is presently serving as the adjunct research professor at School for Studies in Art & Culture, Carleton University, “Kovilpatti artists were renowned for their expertise in painting backgrounds aptly for the drama scenes and, most notably, for their talent in temple paintings.” Subsequently, these artists became integral to major printing presses in Sivakasi, securing a noteworthy standing in the nation’s creative landscape, he further notes.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); These artists were predominantly mentored by C Kondiah Raju, often hailed as a visionary in the realm of calendar paintings. As we commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Raju this month, Stephen emphasises that there is no better time than now to honour the profound contributions of Raju and his disciples. “They created artwork for cinema posters, greeting cards, calendars, firework posters, and more, drawing inspiration from Hindu epics or local tales they grew up hearing,” says Stephen at a session held recently. Each stroke on the canvas reflected extreme attention to detail, capturing the intricacies of jewellery, makeup, costumes, and more on the models, images of gods and goddesses, or the painting itself. The artists ensured that proper lighting and shading were done, thereby imbuing the images with striking realism. Ironically, despite their widespread popularity, especially when their paintings were reproduced and used as framed pictures, the masterminds behind these artworks often remained unknown to the public. Within the world of art enthusiasts and those captivated by untold narratives, ‘Kovilpatti: The Town That Papered India’ stands as a singular experience that should not be overlooked. Unravel stories concealed within each canvas, marvel at the intricacies in the images adorning the walls, and unlock the hidden treasures at this exhibition. The exhibition is on till November 26 at Varija Art Gallery in DakshinaChitra Museum. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp