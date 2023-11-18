Take control of your digital well-being

Neha Cadabam By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an era dominated by social media, it is becoming increasingly challenging to escape the grasp of its constant allure. The rise of platforms like Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube has provided us with an endless stream of information, often leaving us feeling overwhelmed and fatigued. Despite the familiarity and similarities between these platforms, we find ourselves scrolling for hours, unable to break free from the addictive cycle. It is important to stay informed of social media fatigue, its impact on mental health, and practical strategies for regaining control over our digital well-being.

The Echo Chamber Effect

Social media fatigue is a state of exhaustion and disillusionment that arises from prolonged and excessive use of social media platforms. It occurs when individuals become overwhelmed by the constant influx of information, the repetitive nature of content, and the negative effects on their mental health. The desire to stay connected, fear of missing out (FOMO), and the addictive qualities of social media can contribute to this phenomenon.

Social media algorithms play a significant role in shaping our online experience. They curate content tailored to our preferences, inadvertently creating echo chambers that reinforce our existing beliefs, perspectives, and interests. While this might seem convenient, it limits exposure to diverse viewpoints and fosters an environment devoid of critical thinking. Consequently, this echo chamber effect contributes to a sense of fatigue, as the constant validation of our beliefs becomes monotonous and unstimulating.

Social media addiction shares parallels with substance addiction, as both involve an inability to control or manage urges. The dopamine hits we experience from the instant gratification provided by use of social media fuel our addiction, even when we are aware of the negative impacts. Just like substance abuse, social media addiction can lead to self-esteem issues, anxiety, exhaustion, and worsen pre-existing mental health conditions. Recognising these symptoms and addressing them is crucial for recovery.

The need for a digital detox

While complete avoidance of social media may not be feasible, incorporating healthy coping mechanisms to combat social media fatigue is essential. A digital detox, a deliberate and temporary break from social media, has shown remarkable benefits in improving sleep, attention span, relationships, and overall mental health.

Practical strategies for managing social media fatigue

● Setting time limits: Establish boundaries by allocating specific time slots for social media usage.

● Engaging in offline activities: Rediscover the joys of offline pursuits such as hobbies, exercise, reading, or spending time with loved ones.

● Practising mindfulness: Develop awareness of your emotions and reactions while using social media. Mindfulness techniques, such as deep breathing and grounding exercises, can help you regain

control over impulsive behaviours.

● Curating your feed: Be intentional about the content you consume. Unfollow accounts that evoke negative emotions or contribute to information overload.

● Seeking support: Connect with like-minded individuals who share your concerns about social media fatigue. Engaging in open discussions or joining support groups can provide valuable insights and encouragement.

(The writer is executive director at Cadabams Hospitals, Bengaluru)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: In an era dominated by social media, it is becoming increasingly challenging to escape the grasp of its constant allure. The rise of platforms like Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube has provided us with an endless stream of information, often leaving us feeling overwhelmed and fatigued. Despite the familiarity and similarities between these platforms, we find ourselves scrolling for hours, unable to break free from the addictive cycle. It is important to stay informed of social media fatigue, its impact on mental health, and practical strategies for regaining control over our digital well-being. The Echo Chamber Effect Social media fatigue is a state of exhaustion and disillusionment that arises from prolonged and excessive use of social media platforms. It occurs when individuals become overwhelmed by the constant influx of information, the repetitive nature of content, and the negative effects on their mental health. The desire to stay connected, fear of missing out (FOMO), and the addictive qualities of social media can contribute to this phenomenon. Social media algorithms play a significant role in shaping our online experience. They curate content tailored to our preferences, inadvertently creating echo chambers that reinforce our existing beliefs, perspectives, and interests. While this might seem convenient, it limits exposure to diverse viewpoints and fosters an environment devoid of critical thinking. Consequently, this echo chamber effect contributes to a sense of fatigue, as the constant validation of our beliefs becomes monotonous and unstimulating.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Social media addiction shares parallels with substance addiction, as both involve an inability to control or manage urges. The dopamine hits we experience from the instant gratification provided by use of social media fuel our addiction, even when we are aware of the negative impacts. Just like substance abuse, social media addiction can lead to self-esteem issues, anxiety, exhaustion, and worsen pre-existing mental health conditions. Recognising these symptoms and addressing them is crucial for recovery. The need for a digital detox While complete avoidance of social media may not be feasible, incorporating healthy coping mechanisms to combat social media fatigue is essential. A digital detox, a deliberate and temporary break from social media, has shown remarkable benefits in improving sleep, attention span, relationships, and overall mental health. Practical strategies for managing social media fatigue ● Setting time limits: Establish boundaries by allocating specific time slots for social media usage. ● Engaging in offline activities: Rediscover the joys of offline pursuits such as hobbies, exercise, reading, or spending time with loved ones. ● Practising mindfulness: Develop awareness of your emotions and reactions while using social media. Mindfulness techniques, such as deep breathing and grounding exercises, can help you regain control over impulsive behaviours. ● Curating your feed: Be intentional about the content you consume. Unfollow accounts that evoke negative emotions or contribute to information overload. ● Seeking support: Connect with like-minded individuals who share your concerns about social media fatigue. Engaging in open discussions or joining support groups can provide valuable insights and encouragement. (The writer is executive director at Cadabams Hospitals, Bengaluru) Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp