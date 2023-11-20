No right arm, but this differently-abled Tamil Nadu cyclist keeps 'flying like a bird'

Diya Maria George By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Every morning, 37-year-old Tameem Ansari B covers 50-100 kms on his cycle daily. This has been his routine for two years. On his Focus cycle, this differently-abled (he lost his arm while he was 17) cyclist rides freely with a bag packed with water, emergency medical kit and puncture kit slung over his shoulder, and a load of hopes that propel him forward. “Parava maathiri parandhupoyitiruken (I am flying like a bird),” shares Tameem when asked how he feels about cycling. In a city bustling with chaotic streets and tricky roads, Tameem has found the rhythm of his dreams.

Experimenting with life

This resident of Kodungaiyur has been running an agency for correction of documents like PAN card and Aadhaar card since 2010. Though the job hasn’t given him a lot of trouble, Tameem admits that it failed to give steady income at times. “The agency is in my house. So I work from morning till evening. The job is like marketing, there will be times when there is a lot of work and sometimes there won’t be any,” he shares.

In 2021, when his financial situation wasn’t great, an incident involving his niece became an eye-opener for him to look for a change. He narrates, “My younger sister’s daughter, Fathima Farhana, asked me to buy her something and I hesitated because I lacked money. She understood my difficulty and stole `100 from her mother’s purse and kept it in mine. After seeing her actions, I felt like doing something more and making my family proud one day.” Two-years ago, while the pandemic was still raging, he started cycling and hasn’t looked back.

Slow learnings, big wins

Initially, Tameem cycled on an old second-hand cycle which he bought for `1,000 from a shop near his house. After his friend Karunakaran advised him to update the cycle, he got a new one and began going for rides. “There were times when I questioned myself if I could continue to ride but the joy of riding kept me going,” Tameem shares. He started recording videos and uploading them on his Facebook and Instagram profiles. He made records for rides organised by Audax India Randonneurs. “I completed a 200-km ride in 13 hours and 300-km ride in 18.5 hours,” he says.

When LB Suresh Kumar of Pro Bikers assisted him and introduced him to Dr Ashwin Vijay, orthopaedician and health care entrepreneur, he got further assistance. “Dr Ashwin bought me a new cycle and I received technical assistance from Suresh sir. I was able to complete a 1,200-km ride in 87 hours with that,” says the cyclist who currently owns two cycles — Focus and Trek.

Since there isn’t daily professional assistance, Tameem puts in extra effort to stick to a disciplined schedule. “I wake up and then ride to different locations everyday. Some days it’s up to Besant Nagar Beach, some days I navigate through the busy Tambaram streets, and on weekends, I would go for a longer ride to places like Tindivanam. I eat normal food and do a bit of walking and jogging to keep myself fit. Dr Ashwin has also helped me with immunity boosters, now I have added that in my diet,” he shares.

Fathima has her own cycle now. Sometimes they both ride together. When asked if she gets training from him, Tameem smiles and says, “She needs no training. She is happily riding.” The money received through the agency and a pension of `1,500 per month keeps him going. Even though Tameem experiments and does a lot of rides, he feels that he shouldn’t stop there. He collaborates with organisations and goes for rides to fund for charity and spread awareness on various social issues like suicide prevention. “My dream is to participate in the Paralympics. I don’t know many details. I am seeking assistance so that people can help me out. One day I can fulfill my dream.”

Those who wish to help Tameem out, please reach out to 8122300800. For further information, visit @tameemansaricycle on Instagram.

