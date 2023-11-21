Home Cities Chennai

VIT Chennai marks anniverseries of Vishwanatham, Ilakkuvanar

CHENNAI: Tamiliyakam and the VIT Chennai campus Arignar Anna Tamil Forum jointly organised an event at the college campus on Monday to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Tamil writer K A P Viswanatham and the 115th birth anniversary of Sentamizh Kaavalar C Ilakkuvanar.    

Chancellor and founder of VIT University G Viswanathan, who is also the founder and president of Tamiliyakkam, presided over the event. He emphasised the shared identity within the Tamil family. Reflecting on the dedication of Vishwanatham and Illakuvanar to the Tamil cause, he underscored the enduring relevance of Tamil and Sanskrit among languages in the world.

In his address, former Vice-Chancellor of Tamil University E Sundharamurthy acknowledged the significant contributions of Vishwanatham. He emphasised Vishwanatham’s commitment towards preserving the integrity of Tamil language, citing his efforts against the removal of northern words from the Tamil dictionary.

