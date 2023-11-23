From London to Namma Chennai: A bar for grooming your nails

Sreelakshmi S Nair By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Maintaining well-groomed nails has long been integral to our self-care routines, and searches for the best nail salon are always on the agenda. Enter Vivien Kondor London Nail Bar, the maiden Indian branch of the renowned London-based nail bar studio started by Vidya Goyal, all set to redefine nail care with a blend of luxury, creativity, and exceptional services for a clientele in pursuit of a unique style. Dhivya Saravanan, the director of VK Nail Bar located in Nungambakkam, shares, “The VK Nail Bar was inaugurated here on October 23, marking our expansion from London to Chennai.”

Upon swinging open the glass doors of the quaint neutral-themed studio, neatly tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city, we step into an aesthetic space where elegance and creative mastery take centre stage, enticing us to indulge in the experience.

Dhivya elaborates on the array of services offered, stating, “We provide a comprehensive range of nail services here, including gel nail polish, nail extensions, overlays, a specially curated collection of wedding nails, a specialised team for French tips, Korean nails, and more.” Emphasising their expertise in wedding nails, Dhivya notes that the nail bar promotes their work on their social media pages, ensuring that the customers know what they want and what they are stepping into.

Photos: Ashwin Prasath

Since its establishment, the nail bar has garnered the attention of numerous nail enthusiasts from across the city, says Dhivya, who swiftly retrieves a few shades from the petite cupboard adorned with an array of hues. Emphasising the regular flow of walk-ins seeking their exceptional nail paints, Dhivya explains, “We offer three to four types of nail paints, such as henna nail polish, water-permeable polishes, and professional nail polish designed to last for three to four weeks, among others.”

She asserts that the vivid colours of the nail paints are appealing to visitors, and the quality and durability of these products make them inclined to become regular customers. Having its own line of cosmetics and nail paints makes Vivien Kondor Nail Bar stand out, and thanks to its bright colours and designs ranging from minimalist elegance to bold, vibrant designs, it always makes heads turn, assures Dhivya.

If you’ve ever dreamt of having customised nails in your favourite shade adorned with your go-to designs, head to VK London Nail Bar where nail customisations stand out as a featured service. Additionally, the studio takes pride in offering foot reflexology, which is a service highly regarded by its clientele, says Dhivya.

Address: Office No 3, Complex, 10, Khader Nawaz Khan Road, Srirampuram, Thousand Lights West, Nungambakkam, Chennai 600006

For details, call:8925860405

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

