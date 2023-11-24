Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Rabies infection confirmed for dead stray dog

The Chennai Corporation has been capturing aggressive stray dogs in the Royapuram area. More than 30 dogs have been kept under observation. 

Stray dogs

Image of stray dogs for representational purpose. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The test result of the dead stray dog which was killed following a dog bite incident turned out to be rabies positive. 

On Tuesday night 27 people were attacked by a lone stray dog in Royapuram in Chennai. Around 18 of them were injured with bite marks and admitted to Stanley government hospital and later discharged. 

The stray dog was killed on the spot in retaliation by the angered public.

Officials initially suspected rabies infection due to the aggressive nature of the dog.

The carcass of the dead dog was sent for postmortem. The test result has turned out to be rabies-positive.

