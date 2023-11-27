A date with traditional patterns  

Sreelakshmi S Nair By

CHENNAI: With the first light of dawn painting the sky in morning hues, Visalakshi, known by her pen name Chalu Devan, begins her day by hastily stepping outside her home to draw intricate patterns around the dots carefully laid down on the ground, also known as sikku kolams. Following this, she takes out her grid book, in which she is all set to draw another pattern for the day, a pattern that she has drawn over countless times in her head. As her fingers navigate around these points, she creates delicate and intricate designs, showcasing her mastery of this art.

A native of Karaikudi, this 29-year-old has captivated the Internet with her distinctive sikku kolams, sharing them daily with her followers. Her artistry has stirred curiosity worldwide, drawing people from diverse corners to explore the intriguing practice of drawing kolams. From being an amateur in the field of kolams to crafting a business out of her passion, here is a woman who has proved that hobbies can help you earn rather than merely stay dormant in your life.

From where it began

“I was always fascinated and inspired by looking at my mother, who used to draw kolams in front of our house every day. However, I observed that many people avoided creating sikku kolams, considering them challenging. This fascination inspired me to venture into sikku kolams, even though they seemed pretty difficult to draw,” reveals Chalu. From perceiving it as a formidable task to mastering the intricate patterns, she has traversed a remarkable journey.

Chalu’s choice to share videos of her learning the art of sikku kolams marked the creation of ‘Pozhudhu Pokku’, translating to ‘a hobby’, on her Instagram page. Through this platform, she ventured into the realm of drawing kolams and promoting her artistic pursuits. Reflecting on the inception of her Instagram journey, Chalu notes, “Being a mandala artist, I initially showcased those artworks on my page. However, once I started sharing my sikku kolam videos, I noticed that a lot of people started liking my content, and certain videos even began hitting a million views.”

Her decision to breathe life into her artistic visions came five years ago when she left her professional career, and since then, she has been dedicated to nurturing her creative aspirations. In addition to the online presence, she has also provided training to numerous art enthusiasts intrigued by sikku kolams through Skype, she says, as she busily packs her orders for the day.

The present

What began as an out-of-the-blue venture for Chalu has now turned into more than a mere pastime. Currently, she has launched the second edition of her kolam-themed calendars, where each month has a unique sikku kolam adorning its pages. “Last year I made wall and desktop calendars in portrait mode, and the desktop calendars out of that were well received. And this year, for a change, I have introduced magnetic calendars along with desktop calendars priced at `350 each,” says Chalu highlighting the fact that customers from the previous year have already approached her for the next year’s calendars.

Discussing the process and concept behind making the calendars, Chalu shared, “When my Instagram followers reached 100k, I wanted to express my gratitude, and that’s when I envisioned a mandala-themed calendar. However, as I realised people were more drawn to my sikku kolams, I shifted gears and decided to create calendars featuring them. Typically, I draw all 12 sikku kolams for the calendar in a single day, and the sizing process takes approximately two additional days. Following this, I take the designs to the printer, and the entire production cycle spans around a month.” Highlighting that this year’s calendar was prepared by October, Chalu mentioned that they’ve introduced international shipping for a minimum quantity of 30 units.

Chalu excitedly shows us pictures of her works, stating that she also customises artwork like hand lettering, stippling, name boards, invitation designs, logos, diamond kit painting, and more. Now donning the hat of a YouTuber, Chalu is all set to mark her place with her kolams, which aren’t mere fleeting patterns but a celebration of heritage, linking the wonders of the past with the present.

To buy the calendars, DM Instagram handle @pozhudhupokku.



