Chennai: Channels planned in Adyar, Kovalam to prevent floods

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an attempt to mitigate floods, the Water Resources Department (WRD) is identifying locations for the construction of freshwater channels in Adyar and Kovalam basins, based on revenue records. A senior WRD official said, “Decades ago, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts had over 4,000 small to medium waterbodies. However, WRD currently maintains less than 1,000 channels, with many being encroached.”

In an attempt to rectify this, the WRD has reached out to revenue officials, seeking documents in these districts. The official said more than 10 potential sites have been identified based on village records, awaiting state government approval for the construction of new channels.

On the recurring issue of inundation in Mudichur, Tambaram, Porur and other areas during the northeast monsoon, another WRD official said, “Considering the impact on people’s lives, we are investing `800 crore to construct additional channels in Kolapakkam, Dharmarajapuram, Officers Training Academy, and nearby areas, scheduled for completion by March next. These channels will facilitate the draining of surplus water from Porur Lake, Chembarambakkam, and adjacent water bodies into the newly constructed channels in the Adyar basin.”

The official added, “Simultaneously, WRD is collaborating with private consultants to identify missing channels in Perunkulathur, Rajakilpauk, Irumbuliyur, Kovalam, Pallikaranai, and surrounding areas. The primary challenge is clearing encroachments, and notices are being issued to encroachers for land rescue.”

Highlighting the feasibility of the project, he said much of the land is still under WRD control. Recently, the department submitted a detailed project report for the construction of 10 additional channels in south Chennai.

