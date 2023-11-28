On a trail of successful sails

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Shreya Krishna Lakshminarayanan has had an eventful few months. The 13-year-old promising sailor from Chennai was the only one from India at the International Optimist Dinghy Association for the Asian & Oceanian Sailing Championships held in Abu Dhabi. She finished eighth overall and first in the girls category at the Mussanah Racing Week Championship in October.

It all began as a leisurely summer sport at the age of eight. Shreya soon realised how much she loved and enjoyed it despite the challenges that came with it. Because, coming from a family where both parents have played some sport, at the core of it was the independence she got to experience all by herself, making choices for herself. “I tried mostly all sports and I ended up only picking sailing because nobody has to watch you. You can just do whatever you want,” she says.

Shreya enjoyed the independence the sport gave at her club — Royal Madras Yacht Club. On the third day of her summer camp, she could sail on her own. And the fact that she could go on her own without parents or anyone telling her to slow down, grew on her. She enjoyed being in the water and space she was able to create of herself in the middle. Shreya started training with Zephra Currimbhoy in 2019 but the pandemic meant she had to take a break.

However, in early 2021, she started training again, this time under Chinna Reddy and took part in the National Ranking Regatta at the Monsoon Regatta, Hyderabad, in July 2021. Later, she moved to the Tamil Nadu Sailing Association before eventually meeting Arjun Pradipak. “Arjun’s father, CS Pradipak, was the person who put Indian sailing on the world map. Arjun himself is a champion sailor, representing India and he is a trained coach. She moved to Arjun last year and made a good improvement in her performance in the junior nationals held in March last year. In January, Arjun couldn’t come, so she managed on her own in Bombay. Then in May, we went to Portugal for two weeks, and she trained with Mariana Pinto (who came second in the 18th RenaissanceRe Junior Gold Cup). When you train with a fleet, which is more competent than you, obviously, you have to up your game a bit and that experience helped,” says G Lakshminarayanan, Shreya’s father.

While Lakshminarayanan, a chartered accountant, and Shreya’s mother Sharon Krishna, a doctor, have managed to take care of all the expenses for the young sailor so far, they have had their share of difficulties. “It’s a very expensive sport. Even the sporting gear costs a lot. We have to buy everything from abroad for the quality we seek. We have now got our own boat which she has been using over the last four Regatta. Honestly, it’s been a challenge,” he says, adding that they have not gotten any outside support so far.

As for Shreya, her focus lies on doing well at the YAI Ranking Regattas, continueing her pursuit to qualify for the 2024 Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championship which is set to be held at Marve Sailing Club, Mumbai next November and then taking it from there.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Shreya Krishna Lakshminarayanan has had an eventful few months. The 13-year-old promising sailor from Chennai was the only one from India at the International Optimist Dinghy Association for the Asian & Oceanian Sailing Championships held in Abu Dhabi. She finished eighth overall and first in the girls category at the Mussanah Racing Week Championship in October. It all began as a leisurely summer sport at the age of eight. Shreya soon realised how much she loved and enjoyed it despite the challenges that came with it. Because, coming from a family where both parents have played some sport, at the core of it was the independence she got to experience all by herself, making choices for herself. “I tried mostly all sports and I ended up only picking sailing because nobody has to watch you. You can just do whatever you want,” she says. Shreya enjoyed the independence the sport gave at her club — Royal Madras Yacht Club. On the third day of her summer camp, she could sail on her own. And the fact that she could go on her own without parents or anyone telling her to slow down, grew on her. She enjoyed being in the water and space she was able to create of herself in the middle. Shreya started training with Zephra Currimbhoy in 2019 but the pandemic meant she had to take a break.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, in early 2021, she started training again, this time under Chinna Reddy and took part in the National Ranking Regatta at the Monsoon Regatta, Hyderabad, in July 2021. Later, she moved to the Tamil Nadu Sailing Association before eventually meeting Arjun Pradipak. “Arjun’s father, CS Pradipak, was the person who put Indian sailing on the world map. Arjun himself is a champion sailor, representing India and he is a trained coach. She moved to Arjun last year and made a good improvement in her performance in the junior nationals held in March last year. In January, Arjun couldn’t come, so she managed on her own in Bombay. Then in May, we went to Portugal for two weeks, and she trained with Mariana Pinto (who came second in the 18th RenaissanceRe Junior Gold Cup). When you train with a fleet, which is more competent than you, obviously, you have to up your game a bit and that experience helped,” says G Lakshminarayanan, Shreya’s father. While Lakshminarayanan, a chartered accountant, and Shreya’s mother Sharon Krishna, a doctor, have managed to take care of all the expenses for the young sailor so far, they have had their share of difficulties. “It’s a very expensive sport. Even the sporting gear costs a lot. We have to buy everything from abroad for the quality we seek. We have now got our own boat which she has been using over the last four Regatta. Honestly, it’s been a challenge,” he says, adding that they have not gotten any outside support so far. As for Shreya, her focus lies on doing well at the YAI Ranking Regattas, continueing her pursuit to qualify for the 2024 Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championship which is set to be held at Marve Sailing Club, Mumbai next November and then taking it from there. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp