Chennai Metro Rail inks Rs 269-crore contract with Alstom for 10 sets of driverless trains

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited has signed a supplementary contract worth `269 crore with Alstom, a French multinational rolling stock manufacturer, to procure an additional 10 sets of driverless trains for its phase-II operations.

The agreement was signed by Rajesh Chaturvedi, director (Systems and Operations) of Chennai Metro Rail and Rajeev Joisar, commercial director of India & South Asia, Alstom Transport India Limited.

The contract includes the supply of driverless trains, its design, manufacture, testing, commissioning of standard gauge metro rolling stock, training of personnel, supply of spare parts, and defect liability. The completion time is around 28 months.

The trains are planned to be maintained and operated from the maintenance depot that is being constructed in Poonamallee of Metro Corridor-4. This agreement is executed under the provisions of the contract, which was awarded to Alstom Transport India Limited on November 17, 2022. It entails a supply of 26 driverless train sets, each consisting of a three-car formation (totalling 78 cars).

With the latest procurement, the number of trains ordered will be 36 trains of three-car formations (totalling 108cars), a release added.

