Misery rains in Chennai as sky opens up

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the monsoon bringing heavy rain to several places over the state’s northern coast on Wednesday, a holiday has been declared for schools in Chennai and Kancheepuram and for both schools and colleges in Tiruvallur district on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast heavy to very heavy rain for Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, and Villupuram districts on December 2 and 3.

Chennai corporation officials said the city received around 7 cm of rainfall on Wednesday and that the situation was under control. Puzhal in Tiruvallur witnessed around 10.7 cm of rainfall.

From 8.30 am until 10 pm on Wednesday, Nungambakkam recorded 5.6 cm and Meenambakkam recorded 7.1 cm of rainfall. Kolathur, Ambattur, and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar recorded 15 cm, 14.1 cm and 13.2 cm respectively.

From 6 pm to 7 pm, Kolathur and Ambattur received 6.2 cm and 5.4 cm of rainfall respectively. “All subways except the one in Perambur, are open (as on Wednesday evening),” a senior corporation official said.

Heavy rains on Nov 29, 2023 caused traffic jams in and around Chennai. (Shiba Prasad Sahu)

Low-pressure area

CM MK Stalin has directed ministers, MLAs, and representatives of local bodies to extend all possible assistance to the people.

The low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the south Andaman Sea is likely to concentrate into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal on Thursday and then, likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal on December 2.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, S Balakrishnan, deputy director general of meteorology, RMC, said since the wind speed is expected to be 45-55 kmph over the southeast Bay of Bengal and 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph over the south Andaman Sea, fishermen are advised against venturing into the sea on Thursday.

Weather blogger K Srikanth said all northern coastal districts could witness heavy to very heavy rains between December 3 and 5. “We may get rain almost every day from now until December 7,” he added.

Following the intense spell throughout Wednesday, some parts of the city and the outskirts were temporarily inundated.

The residential area of Chitlapakkam got waterlogged after the surplus from Selaiyur lake flooded the streets.

In Perungulathur, residents had to wade through leg-deep water to travel to work.

Residents of Tambaram also complained of waterlogging on the interior roads.

Within the city corporation limits, parts of Madipakkam reported flooding, said residents.

“Rainwater has entered our house. The stormwater drain has not been desilted for ages, and we expected this crisis, since the corporation ignored our repeated complaints,” said Guru P, a resident of Otteri Salai.

The corporation officials are on high alert in areas such as Ambattur, Kodambakkam, Korattur, and T Nagar.

Following the hard times in 2021, water stagnation has returned to haunt Bazullah road in T Nagar, where the water could not be drained as the Mambalam canal was in spate.

“We have asked officials to stay back tonight and go on rounds in certain areas. Water is being drained in most areas. We are identifying waterlogged areas and further action will be taken,” said another senior official.

From Tuesday 8.30 am to Wednesday 8.30 am, Ramanathapuram recorded 9 cm of rainfall.

Further, Meenambakkam recorded 2.3 cm of rainfall, Parangipettai near Cuddalore 2.6 cm, and Nagapattinam 1.7 cm from 8.30 am to 5:30 pm on Wednesday.

Inundated railway tracks delay trains

Thousands of passengers faced hardship as suburban trains bound for Arakkonam from Chennai Central were delayed by 40 to 60 minutes due to waterlogging on the tracks in the Avadi-Ambattur section.

In some places, tracks were submerged, causing trains to move slowly from 6.30 pm. All the local trains operated with overcrowded passengers on Wednesday.

