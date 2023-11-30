Home Cities Chennai

Redevelopment work at Ambattur, Tiruvallur stations to be over by March

With the construction of a new station building, pedestrian approaches, re-roofing of platform shelters, two-wheeler parking areas, etc, the Ambattur station is undergoing a significant transformation

Published: 30th November 2023 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2023 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Ambattur railway station

Ambattur railway station | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The ongoing redevelopment work at Ambattur and Tiruvallur railway stations will likely be completed by next March. Both stations are set to feature enhanced amenities, including wider foot overbridges, lifts, and escalators, said the Chennai division of Southern Railway in a statement.

Within the Chennai Central-Arakkonam section, Ambattur and Tiruvallur stations were designated for redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme at a cost of Rs 21.67 crore and Rs 28.82 crore, respectively. Accordingly, the civil works commenced at the stations a few months ago.

With the construction of a new station building, pedestrian approaches, re-roofing of platform shelters, two-wheeler parking areas, and installation of a wider foot overbridge, the Ambattur station is undergoing a significant transformation.

“Due to closure of the existing level crossing gate to facilitate smooth movement for the public, a 12-metre-wide FOB is being constructed at a cost of Rs 8 crore,” an official said Additionally, the station will boast an upgraded passenger information display system on both platforms and concourse areas, along with the installation of CCTVs. 

Similar enhancements are also planned for the Tiruvallur station, the official statement noted. Ambattur and Tiruvallur stations serve thousands of commuters, including students, office workers, and daily wage labourers, daily.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruvallur railway station Ambattur railway station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp