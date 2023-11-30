Redevelopment work at Ambattur, Tiruvallur stations to be over by March

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The ongoing redevelopment work at Ambattur and Tiruvallur railway stations will likely be completed by next March. Both stations are set to feature enhanced amenities, including wider foot overbridges, lifts, and escalators, said the Chennai division of Southern Railway in a statement.

Within the Chennai Central-Arakkonam section, Ambattur and Tiruvallur stations were designated for redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme at a cost of Rs 21.67 crore and Rs 28.82 crore, respectively. Accordingly, the civil works commenced at the stations a few months ago.

With the construction of a new station building, pedestrian approaches, re-roofing of platform shelters, two-wheeler parking areas, and installation of a wider foot overbridge, the Ambattur station is undergoing a significant transformation.

“Due to closure of the existing level crossing gate to facilitate smooth movement for the public, a 12-metre-wide FOB is being constructed at a cost of Rs 8 crore,” an official said Additionally, the station will boast an upgraded passenger information display system on both platforms and concourse areas, along with the installation of CCTVs.

Similar enhancements are also planned for the Tiruvallur station, the official statement noted. Ambattur and Tiruvallur stations serve thousands of commuters, including students, office workers, and daily wage labourers, daily.

