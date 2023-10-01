Home Cities Chennai

Apollo celebrates 30th anniversary of cancer centre

As part of the celebrations, ACC, Chennai, felicitated the oncology team, staff, clinicians and nurses who offered extensive support over the past three decades.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Apollo Group celebrated the 30th anniversary of Apollo Cancer Centre (ACC) in Chennai. As part of the celebrations, ACC, Chennai, felicitated the oncology team, staff, clinicians and nurses who offered extensive support over the past three decades.

Dr Prathap C Reddy, founder and chairman of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (AHEL), Dr Preetha Reddy, executive vice chairperson of AHEL, and Suneeta Reddy, managing director of AHEL, took part in the celebrations and unveiled a film citing the 30-year transformative journey of ACCs in redefining cancer care.

Reminiscing about the inauguration of ACC, Dr Prathap C Reddy recalled it was with the dream of creating a world-class cancer centre.“ACC has consistently led the charge in embracing state-of-the-art technologies to revolutionise cancer diagnosis, treatment and patient care,” he said.

Our mission is to conquer cancer, Dr Preetha Reddy said while addressing the gathering. “Our legacy is forged through an unyielding pursuit of excellence in the battle against cancer, all in honour of the trust bestowed upon us by our patients,” she added.

Terming Apollo Cancer Centres stands as a beacon of transformation in the landscape of cancer care in India, Suneeta Reddy said, “As we reflect on the past three decades, ACC stands as a beacon of transformation in the landscape of cancer care in India.”

