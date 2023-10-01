Chennai corporation: Area sabha meetings remain a slow-starter

Mohan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite huge expectations, area sabha meetings in Chennai corporation remain a slow-starter as only one-third of the councillors conducted the meetings on September 15, according to a survey by Chennai-based NGO Voice of People. The government had mandated area sabha meetings in urban local bodies similar to the lines of grama sabha meetings. The meetings are to be held four times a year.

Of the 88 councillors who participated in the survey, only 32 conducted area sabha meetings on September 15. Only 22 councillors were aware of the guidelines to conduct the meetings. Among councillors who had conducted the meetings, only 25% of them informed the residents four days in advance, while 50% of them informed the people one day before the meeting. “The 1/4th councillors who informed the public ahead said they were aware of the government order through a circular posted a week ahead in Whatsapp group maintained by GCC for councillors,” the survey said.

Government has to make area sabha guidelines public, said Charu Govindan of the NGO. “Councillors are unaware of the guidelines and unclear about funding to conduct area sabha meetings. The guidelines are also not available on public domain,” she said.A councillor from a DMK ally, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “I wasn’t aware of it until a day before. Public engagement is less due to lack of awareness.”

Another councillor from the DMK told TNIE, “I was informed two days prior to the meeting. Officials took care of the arrangements.”“We are successfully conducting grama sabhas. The four dates announced for area sabhas should be changed to public holidays,” Charu Govindan added. Deputy mayor M Maheskumar said, “Corporation is very convinced of conducting the meetings. It might be delayed in some wards due to rain. But the rest of the wards will follow suit.”

