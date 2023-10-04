Home Cities Chennai

In the garb of Gandhi

Published: 04th October 2023

Anand Kumar Bhowmick

By P Ravikumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI :   At 57, Anand Kumar Bhowmik has earned his fame at Parry’s Corner. A Mahatma Gandhi lookalike, Bhowmik is known to often disguise himself as the Father of the Nation. On Gandhi Jayanthi, yet again he donned the role. He walked along the streets near house, entertained the public, clicked selfies, and shared some Gandhian values.

Despite his health issues and struggles post a loss in the plastic business he ran, he is focussed on his goal for the past seven years — to spread Gandhi’s teachings among youngsters and bring Gandhi to the masses. Bhowmik has a collection of 10,000 pictures of Gandhi.

While I spend a day with him, he shares that he will continue to propagate his teachings till his last breath. As the day ends, and he gets out of the guise, he shares his advice to the younger generation — Live a simple life, be truthful and peaceful, and show true love to all. And of course, walk miles like Gandhi to stay fit.

