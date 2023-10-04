Sewage & effluents pollute Kadapperi, Periya Eri lakes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Groundwater contamination in areas surrounding Kadapperi and Periya Eri lakes is on the rise and locals say the uncontrolled inflow of sewage and industrial effluents into two of the largest waterbodies in Tambaram corporation, is the main reason for it.

Kadapperi Lake in West Tambaram is spread across 60 acres and has residential areas comprising 1,369 households, on one side, and the MTC depot and the Madras Export Processing Zone (MEPZ) on the other side. It serves as a natural aquifer, but the release of sewage from nearby residential areas and untreated water from commercial establishments has impacted the groundwater.

“The water in the lake remains dark green throughout the year, which is a sign of polluted water. We cannot use the bore water as it causes itching,” said Kannan L, a resident of Kadapperi. Although underground drainage (UGD) works have commenced in very few areas, residents claim that these have not been completed.

Release of polluted water from the MTC depot into the lake has exacerbated the situation, said another resident, Ansari S. “UGD works need to be expedited,” he added. Residents around Periya Eri lake, situated on the Northern side of the MEPZ, have been grappling with similar issues. Renuka S has been residing in Burma Colony for four years. “Ever since I moved to this area, I have been using bore water only for washing utensils. The same water is unsuitable for bathing since it causes itching and skin problems,” she said.

Residents have also sought to clear encroachments from the three-km-long channel, from Periya Eri to Adyar River. “The groundwater near my house holds a TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) value of 1,650, according to test reports. It is not advisable for usage. Sewage inflow needs to be stopped and the lake and the channel need to be restored,” said Saravanan B, a civic activist from Chromepet. Residents have submitted petitions to officials several times but to no avail.

An engineer associated with the Tambaram corporation told TNIE, “UGD works are on in old Tambaram municipality areas and are nearing completion. A detailed project report (DPR) to extend the UGD works to newly added areas is underway. Works will commence once the DPR is finalised and the project is approved.”

