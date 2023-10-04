Home Cities Chennai

Technical issue affects outbound international services at Chennai airport 

The technical issue that was noticed around 1. 30 a.m. was fixed by 6 a.m., Chennai airport authorities said. 

Published: 04th October 2023

Chennai airport

A view of Chennai airport from Trisulam Hills. Image used for representational purpose | Ashwin prasath

By PTI

CHENNAI: A server problem led to a disruption in services at the International Departure at the city airport here on Wednesday, affecting 9 outbound services and about 1,500 international passengers, officials said.

The technical issue that was noticed around 1. 30 a.m. was fixed by 6 a.m., they said.

Only international departures were affected, impacting the printing of boarding passes and baggage handling, officials added. International services to destinations including Colombo, Dubai and Bangkok suffered delays.

