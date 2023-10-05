Elevated corridor to be built above metro on Anna Salai

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dubbed an engineering marvel, once completed the 3.2 km four-lane elevated corridor on the busy Anna Salai will help commuters travel between Teynampet and Saidapet in less than 10 minutes.The foundation for the flyover will be laid at a depth of seven metres from the road level, and it will be laid above the metro tunnel which has an average depth of 20m-28m. For the first time, an elevated corridor will be built on a road which has an underground metro line, said sources from the state highways department.

The flyover is also expected to ease congestion on the arterial bus route roads that are connected to major junctions along the way. The state highways will drill seven metres from the existing road to lay the foundation for the project through an underground tunnel, for metro rail runs for 2.48 km, between Teynampet and Saidapet and the two stations each have a length of 230m.

The chief general manager of CMRL has laid down several terms and conditions for carrying out the works. This includes the installation of instrumentation works for monitoring the strain development on the tunnel.

“The CMRL will install instruments to study the damage incurred to the tunnel and other structures. Only after obtaining approval from the CMRL, civil works will commence.” said an official. The CMRL also demanded Rs 500 crore indemnity insurance to ensure the safety of underground structures and commuters, revealed the official documents.

Two months after the state government accorded administrative approval, the construction and maintenance wing of the state highways recently invited bids.The total budget allocated for this project is Rs 525 crore, which translates to an average construction cost of Rs 164 crore per km. The flyover will be constructed under engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) mode ensuring that the concessionaire is responsible for its maintenance. The corridor is designed for running vehicles at 80 km/ph and will have a lifespan of 100 years.

As per official documents, the flyover will have an average width of 34m with a carriageway measuring 15 to 16m on each side. Additionally, it will have a two-metre wide footpath on both sides and a 0.6m median at the centre.

The construction of the elevated road also involves the development of major intersections at Eldams Road, SIET College Road, Cenotaph Road, Nandanam, CIT Nagar, CIT Nagar 1st Main Road (towards T Nagar) and Jones Road.“After approval from the technical committee, construction will commence,” a senior official said.

