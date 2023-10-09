Home Cities Chennai

Chennai's Chembarambakkam reservoir full, 100 cusecs released

As of Sunday, the water storage stood at 3.132 tmcft out of its total capacity of 3.645 tmcft.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  After the Chembarambakkam reservoir, one of the major drinking water sources for the city reached maximum storage capacity, the Water Resources Department released 100 cusecs of surplus water on Sunday.

As of Sunday, the water storage stood at 3.132 tmcft out of its total capacity of 3.645 tmcft. A senior official told TNIE, “WRD issued flood alerts for residents of Sirukalathur, Kavanur, Kunrathur, Thirumudivakkam, Vazhuthiyampedu, Thiruneermalai and surrounding villages.”

At present, the state is receiving Krishna water from Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, with the possibility of rain in catchment areas in the coming days, the dam’s water level can rise leading to further release, he said. The official also said since storage is adequate in all city reservoirs, there will be sufficient water for drinking purposes.

