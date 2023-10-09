Home Cities Chennai

Nigerian man cheats woman of Rs 10.33L in gift scam, arrested

The fraudster told the victim that he was sending high-end gifts.

Published: 09th October 2023 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2023 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

arrested

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The cybercrime wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested a 33-year-old man from Nigeria, who allegedly cheated a woman of Rs 10.33 lakh in a gift scam. He was arrested in Uttar Pradesh and brought to the city on Saturday.

The man was identified as Thankgod Chukwuemeka Ikedinobi. According to the police, he got in touch with the victim from Ayanavaram through a matrimonial site using a fake Indian name and claimed to be a businessman from Belgium. The man proposed to her and agreed to meet her in the city.

The fraudster told the victim that he was sending high-end gifts. Later, she got a call from a customs official, who told her that the gifts had been seized for nonpayment of duties, and demanded she pay a fine to get them released. She paid a total of Rs 10.33 lakh to various bank accounts as instructed by the officer. After a few days when she did not get the gifts, she realised she was conned. She then lodged a police complaint.

The police traced the bank accounts to Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and South Delhi. These accounts were opened using fake names and addresses. However, the mobile number used to contact the woman was found active in Uttar Pradesh. A police team from the city went there and arrested the accused. The police recovered eight mobile phones, one laptop and three debit cards from the man. Further investigation is on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central Crime Branch Chennai Nigerian man Woman cheated arrested

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp