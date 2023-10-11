Tune in to the musical twins

Sonu M Kothari By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai’s music scene is ever-evolving. While on one hand, sabhas celebrate Carnatic renditions, there are an equal number of spaces for western, indie, and other genres of music too, giving a chance for the up-and-coming musicians. Bringing their Western classical sensibilities to the stage this weekend are 15-year-old twins, Tara Selina and Trisha Anna. Their band named TnT promises an evening of love and energy on October 14.

This 75-minute event will take the audience on a ride with a mix of pop, jazz, rock, and theatre. “To name a few, look out for Summertime by Ella Fitzgerald and Don’t Stop Believin by Journey,” says Trisha. Along with TnT other artistes from the city, Conard Simmons, Vinay Ramakrishnan, and Vivin Kuruvilla will be performing. The duo will also be surprising the spectators with a few of their original songs. Alongside performing on stage, they are also working on their album. To date, a total of four songs are already composed and are to be released soon.

Their band collaborated with a team in the US, just to share knowledge and get guidance. “In this trip, we had an idea of what we want our songs to be about,” says Tara. The whole team sat together, brainstormed ideas, and decided on what the song should sound like, the Indian touch to those songs. “Over a few months, we got to practice and perfect what we wanted our songs to sound like,” she adds.

The girls believe that music is a way of communication — it entertains as well as spreads a message helping the public understand their feelings better. “Music is a universal language and it connects people all around the world. I love how versatile and beautiful it is that we both love it very much,” says Tara.

The twins’ mother Shalini says that besides singing they also excel in other performing arts like acting and playing piano and drums.

Looking at their potential, they are now being homeschooled. “At 15, they embarked on a journey. We support them completely in terms of what they want to do,” says Shalini. Drawing inspiration from Adele, Ariana Grande, and Kelly Clarkson, the duo dreams of going on a tour around the country and spreading their music.

The event will be held on October 14, 6.30 pm, at Slate, Sir Mutha Concert Hall, Lady Andal School Campus. Tickets on 50h9.com. For details, Instagram: @taratrishaofficial

