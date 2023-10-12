Visual treat in ECR: Beaches glow in the dark 

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Visitors to the beaches along the ERC were in for a treat on Tuesday, as a magical blue glow appeared on the beach. This happens when bioluminescent organisms come up to the surface.

Few residents captured visuals and shared them with TNIE. Harish Rajagopal and Smitha TK were at the Palavakkam beach at around 8 pm on Tuesday when they observed the waves glowing. “We noticed the waves glowing in the dark.

I have been residing in Chennai for over a decade and while I have noticed the beach sparkle many times, it has never been so evident. The waves were glowing with a blue streak and it looked glorious. This has been happening for the past few days in Thiruvanmiyur and Palavakkam. And the videos don’t do justice to the beauty,” Smitha said.

Joe K Kizhakudan, scientist at Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), told TNIE there would be multiple reasons why beaches glow. It generally occurs due to a phenomenon called “upwelling”, an oceanographic condition that brings nutrient-rich waters from the seabed to the surface.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Visitors to the beaches along the ERC were in for a treat on Tuesday, as a magical blue glow appeared on the beach. This happens when bioluminescent organisms come up to the surface. Few residents captured visuals and shared them with TNIE. Harish Rajagopal and Smitha TK were at the Palavakkam beach at around 8 pm on Tuesday when they observed the waves glowing. “We noticed the waves glowing in the dark. I have been residing in Chennai for over a decade and while I have noticed the beach sparkle many times, it has never been so evident. The waves were glowing with a blue streak and it looked glorious. This has been happening for the past few days in Thiruvanmiyur and Palavakkam. And the videos don’t do justice to the beauty,” Smitha said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Joe K Kizhakudan, scientist at Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), told TNIE there would be multiple reasons why beaches glow. It generally occurs due to a phenomenon called “upwelling”, an oceanographic condition that brings nutrient-rich waters from the seabed to the surface. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp