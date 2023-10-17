Home Cities Chennai

Workshop to help nurses find overseas jobs held

Udhayanidhi emphasised the OMC’s commitment to supporting job seekers throughout their journey, from initial placement to their return home after fulfilling foreign work contracts.

Published: 17th October 2023 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2023 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin hading over job offers to nurses who secured jobs in Saudi Arabia | express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, on behalf of Overseas Manpower Corporation, launched an awareness workshop aimed at assisting nurses in securing employment overseas. 

On behalf of Overseas Manpower Corporation (OMC) of Tamil Nadu and Tamil Nadu Nurses and Midwives Council, the workshop was organised to equip nursing students and recent graduates with essential insights to facilitate employment in foreign countries. 

Udhayanidhi emphasised the OMC’s commitment to supporting job seekers throughout their journey, from initial placement to their return home after fulfilling foreign work contracts. Furthermore, Udhayanidhi Stalin instructed OMC officials to provide comprehensive guidance and support for job seekers during their employment search. As part of the event, he presented job offers to nurses who had secured positions in Saudi Arabia. Ministers Ma Subramanian, Gingee KS Masthan and other elected representatives and officials took part.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Udhayanidhi Stalin Overseas Manpower Corporation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp