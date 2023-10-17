Workshop to help nurses find overseas jobs held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, on behalf of Overseas Manpower Corporation, launched an awareness workshop aimed at assisting nurses in securing employment overseas.

On behalf of Overseas Manpower Corporation (OMC) of Tamil Nadu and Tamil Nadu Nurses and Midwives Council, the workshop was organised to equip nursing students and recent graduates with essential insights to facilitate employment in foreign countries.

Udhayanidhi emphasised the OMC’s commitment to supporting job seekers throughout their journey, from initial placement to their return home after fulfilling foreign work contracts. Furthermore, Udhayanidhi Stalin instructed OMC officials to provide comprehensive guidance and support for job seekers during their employment search. As part of the event, he presented job offers to nurses who had secured positions in Saudi Arabia. Ministers Ma Subramanian, Gingee KS Masthan and other elected representatives and officials took part.

