Need to raise awareness on ‘Stop The Bleed’ techniques: Apollo

Suneetha Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group said that they call upon the public to become aware of 'Stop The Bleed' techniques and help create a more trauma-responsive community.

Published: 18th October 2023 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2023 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

A team of doctors performed a live demonstration to spread the message, on World Trauma Day on Tuesday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  To raise awareness and sensitise people about trauma care, Apollo Hospitals is looking to spread awareness on ‘Stop The Bleed’ techniques, a globally recognised set of life-saving procedures. A team of doctors performed a live demonstration to spread the message, on World Trauma Day on Tuesday.

Suneetha Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, said, “Apollo Hospitals has emerged as a leading provider in the critical care and emergency services space. For starters, we have a team of skilled doctors, able first responders and dedicated support staff who are equipped to deal with a complex caseload. We have also expanded our offerings and invested in cutting-edge technologies and infrastructure to deal with a range of trauma and poly-trauma cases.”

“Our ambulance services 1066 are state-of-the-art and a key part of our emergency response efforts. While we as healthcare providers are constantly keeping pace with developments in this space and upskilling our staff, we also call upon the public to become aware of Stop The Bleed techniques and help create a more trauma-responsive community,” she added.

