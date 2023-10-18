Two women fall into pit dug up to construct drain in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two women with disabilities suffered injuries after falling into an unbarricaded pit dug for a stormwater drain in Rajaji Salai. Corporation officials placed barricades after the incident took place, said sources.

Kothavalchavadi Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police identified the injured women as N Sridevi (34) and S Kalaivani (38), neighbours from Tondiarpet. On Monday, both women were returning home after attending a labour welfare meeting in Koyambedu. According to the police, Sridevi was riding her customised scooter and Kalaivani was riding pillion.

When they riding in Rajaji Salai, an autorickshaw in front of them stopped suddenly. Sridevi applied brakes to avoid hitting the autorickshaw and lost control of the vehicle. Their bike overturned and both the women fell into the under-construction stormwater drain.

While Sridevi sustained injuries to her neck from the protruding rods, Kalaivani sustained minor injuries. Both were sent to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for treatment. Both the women are stable now, added the police. The police are analysing CCTV footage from the area and are conducting inquiries.

