The role of therapy dogs in promoting well-being

Published: 19th October 2023 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2023 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Sharannya Bajoria
Express News Service

CHENNAI : What is the difference between service dogs and therapy dogs? Depending on whether the disability is physical or mental, the service dog can help in a myriad ways. Therapy dogs are mostly used for rendering emotional support and alleviating stress in places such as hospitals, old age homes, schools, airports etc. In this form of animal-assisted therapy, dogs can treat multiple people at the same time.

Therapy dogs provide more psychiatric and emotional services. They aid those with mental health conditions like PTSD by providing comfort and assistance during stressful situations. The companionship of a service animal can significantly enhance mental and emotional well-being. The bond between the handler and the animal can alleviate symptoms of anxiety, depression, and loneliness.

In India, various dog breeds can be trained to serve as therapy dogs, providing valuable emotional and psychological support to individuals in need. Golden Retrievers with their gentle temperament and eager-to-please nature, are one of the best service dog breeds in India.

They are commonly used for treating children with autism and adults with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). German Shepherds are extremely loyal and hence form a strong bond with a single individual. They don’t get easily distracted by external stimuli and stay focused on the patient’s well-being at all times.

For smaller spaces, Pomeranians are one of the best service dog breeds in India. This bright dog can instantly detect changes in blood sugar levels, treat psychiatric conditions like PTSD and even warn against an asthma attack.

