Two arrested for killing transperson over road rage in TN

The two men then hacked the victim Dayallammal with knives, dumped the body into a canal near Selaiyur and escaped with her two mobile phones.

Published: 20th October 2023 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2023 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Selaiyur police on Thursday arrested two men in connection with the murder of a transperson on Saturday. Police said the body of Dayallammal (50) from Mappedu near Tambaram was recovered from a canal near Mambakkam.

On Saturday, Sanjana (28), a relative of Dayallammal had asked her to come along for a temple visit, but Dayallammal had other plans and could not go. When repeated calls to Dayallammal went unanswered on Sunday, Sanjana informed the matter to Dayallammal’s brother, who complained to the police.

On Monday, the police found Dayallammal’s body in the canal, but the mobile phones was missing. “We traced it to a mobile shop in Burma Bazaar. The shop owner said two men had sold both phones for Rs 10,000. We identified the men after sifting through CCTV footage at the store,” said the police.

The accused were identified as Rajaji (30) and Chandran (28) from Sithalapakkam. Police said they killed Dayallammal over road rage. “Rajaji and Chandran, who were under the influence of ganja, had hit Dayallammal’s scooter with their vehicle. Dayallammal, who suffered minor injuries, picked up an argument and refused to let them go,” said the police quoting the accused.

When Dayallammal threatened to lodge a police complaint, a scuffle broke out. The two men then hacked Dayallammal with knives, dumped the body into a canal near Selaiyur and escaped with her two mobile phones. The duo are habitual offenders, said the police.

