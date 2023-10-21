Home Cities Chennai

Melodic wave through a dream with singer Rishi Kumar

Rishi has skillfully blended Western and Indian musical elements while embodying the forward-thinking spirit of Gen Z.

Published: 21st October 2023 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2023 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Singer Rishi Kumar is known for his works Kyun, Mere Ho Tum, and Suno. (Photo | Express)

By Soumoshree Mukherjee
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Known for his chart-toppers like Kyun, Mere Ho Tum, and Suno, the city’s prodigious 16-year-old Rishi Kumar is set to turn singer with Raah De.

In December 2021, he released Jee le Zindagi, the inaugural track from his debut album, Zindagi, featuring the talents of Sam Chandel and Meena Attringal. After two more albums, Rishi realised the significance of lending his voice to his compositions as an independent artiste. Fuelled by his determination and buoyed by the support of his family, and Karnataka-based singer Dev Anand SP and indie artiste Shreya Jain, he took up singing.

Rishi composed the chorus melody for Raah De in a dream. “The melody emerged during a spontaneous jam session in school, but I initially needed help with the chorus. One night, the missing piece came to me in a dream, and I immediately recorded the enchanting tune on my piano upon waking. Inspired by this dream, I  envisioned the production of Raah De to be dreamy, minimalistic, and soothing,” he says.

The lyrics, co-written by Anshul Mathur, weaves a tale of two souls searching for their beloved. The song that creates an atmosphere of hope and romance, features the enchanting voice of Vaani Bhasin alongside Rishi.

Rishi has skillfully blended Western and Indian musical elements while embodying the forward-thinking spirit of Gen Z. His ultimate dream is to become a film music composer and ensure his melodies remain relevant and resonate with audiences for generations. “I create because it brings me joy, and I aspire to stay relevant through my artistry,” he notes.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SingerMusic Rishi KumarRaah De

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp