Melodic wave through a dream with singer Rishi Kumar

Soumoshree Mukherjee By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Known for his chart-toppers like Kyun, Mere Ho Tum, and Suno, the city’s prodigious 16-year-old Rishi Kumar is set to turn singer with Raah De.

In December 2021, he released Jee le Zindagi, the inaugural track from his debut album, Zindagi, featuring the talents of Sam Chandel and Meena Attringal. After two more albums, Rishi realised the significance of lending his voice to his compositions as an independent artiste. Fuelled by his determination and buoyed by the support of his family, and Karnataka-based singer Dev Anand SP and indie artiste Shreya Jain, he took up singing.

Rishi composed the chorus melody for Raah De in a dream. “The melody emerged during a spontaneous jam session in school, but I initially needed help with the chorus. One night, the missing piece came to me in a dream, and I immediately recorded the enchanting tune on my piano upon waking. Inspired by this dream, I envisioned the production of Raah De to be dreamy, minimalistic, and soothing,” he says.

The lyrics, co-written by Anshul Mathur, weaves a tale of two souls searching for their beloved. The song that creates an atmosphere of hope and romance, features the enchanting voice of Vaani Bhasin alongside Rishi.

Rishi has skillfully blended Western and Indian musical elements while embodying the forward-thinking spirit of Gen Z. His ultimate dream is to become a film music composer and ensure his melodies remain relevant and resonate with audiences for generations. “I create because it brings me joy, and I aspire to stay relevant through my artistry,” he notes.

