Stray cattle attacks woman, second incident in Triplicane this week

CHENNAI: Incidents of stray cattle having run-ins with motorists and pedestrians are increasing day by day. On Thursday, a woman was injured after she was attacked by a stray cattle in Triplicane. This is the second such incident this week. Earlier, an 80-year-old man was injured after being attacked by a stray cattle, also in Triplicane.

The victim was identified as U Selvi (51). She was attacked by the bovine when she was going to dump garbage in the afternoon. Four cows were standing on the road and when Selvi attempted to find a way past them, one of the animals attacked her. As a result, Selvi fainted. She was rushed to the Omandurar Government Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment, said the police. A case has been registered against the owner by Marina police.

The corporation has identified 1,986 cattle belonging to 127 owners roaming the streets. A senior corporation official said, “It is practically difficult to raise cattle in the city. We have identified the violators and instructed them to not let the cattle out in the open. Repeat offenders will lose possession of the animal.”

Gory tale

On July 31: a 48-year-old woman who was riding a pillion died after a cow rammed the bike

On August 10: A nine-year-old schoolgirl was brutally attacked in Arumbakkam

On August 30: A three-year-old boy died after the bike in which he was riding pillion was hit by a cattle near Tambaram

On September 14: A pregnant woman was hit by a stray cow in Porur and two others were knocked down by a stray cow in Triplicane

On October 9: a 65-year-old woman sustained a fractured leg after she was attacked in Chromepet

On October 18: an 80-year-old man was gored by a stray cow in Triplicane

