Tamil Nadu: For 2,000 families in Arundhathiyar Nagar, it’s a 2km journey for rations

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 2,000 families living in Arundhathiyar Nagar have to travel more than two km to purchase ration, as there is no PDS in their area. A plan to construct a ration shop was floated seven years ago and the land was identified in 2016, still, there has been no progress, residents said.

“Around 2,000 families reside in Arundhathi Nagar, BNC mill quarters and North town. All of them go to Jamalia to purchase ration. Most of the residents belong to the Arundhathiyar community and are from poor backgrounds. They are dependent on the ration,” said C B Parandhaman, a resident of Arundhathiyar Nagar.

The issue was raised in the recent assembly session by Thiru Vi Ka Nagar MLA Thayagam Kavi. “The MLA had stated only 750 cards existed in our area. But there are around 2,000 families here, which makes it eligible for a PDS shop,” Parandhaman added.

“A shop nearby will ease our troubles,” said Revathi M, another resident of Arundhathiyar Nagar. Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone chairman Saritha told TNIE, “Quotation to construct a new shop is being readied. It will be submitted to the ward committee and forwarded to the corporation for further action.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Around 2,000 families living in Arundhathiyar Nagar have to travel more than two km to purchase ration, as there is no PDS in their area. A plan to construct a ration shop was floated seven years ago and the land was identified in 2016, still, there has been no progress, residents said. “Around 2,000 families reside in Arundhathi Nagar, BNC mill quarters and North town. All of them go to Jamalia to purchase ration. Most of the residents belong to the Arundhathiyar community and are from poor backgrounds. They are dependent on the ration,” said C B Parandhaman, a resident of Arundhathiyar Nagar. The issue was raised in the recent assembly session by Thiru Vi Ka Nagar MLA Thayagam Kavi. “The MLA had stated only 750 cards existed in our area. But there are around 2,000 families here, which makes it eligible for a PDS shop,” Parandhaman added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “A shop nearby will ease our troubles,” said Revathi M, another resident of Arundhathiyar Nagar. Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone chairman Saritha told TNIE, “Quotation to construct a new shop is being readied. It will be submitted to the ward committee and forwarded to the corporation for further action.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp