Woman imate kills herself in Puzhal prison

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 65-year-old female inmate at Puzhal prison allegedly died by suicide in the bathroom on Saturday. The police said the woman was allegedly depressed as her family members did not get her a bail bond and surety for her bail.

The woman was identified as T Gandhimathi. Initially, she was arrested by Velachery police nine years ago when she assaulted a television dubbing artist and escaped with jewellery and cash from the house in Velachery. After coming out on bail, she went into hiding.

A few months ago, her fingerprints matched in a murder for gain case with Jeeyapuram police. After confirming Gandhimathi’s involvement, she was arrested again and lodged in prison. However, she was granted bail recently but none of her family members paid for her bail bond and sureties. The police suspect this could have pushed her into depression and she took the extreme step.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN helpline 104 and Sneha’s helpline 044-24640050)

No help from family?

she was granted bail recently but none of her family members paid for her bail bond and sureties. The police suspect this could have pushed her into depression

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: A 65-year-old female inmate at Puzhal prison allegedly died by suicide in the bathroom on Saturday. The police said the woman was allegedly depressed as her family members did not get her a bail bond and surety for her bail. The woman was identified as T Gandhimathi. Initially, she was arrested by Velachery police nine years ago when she assaulted a television dubbing artist and escaped with jewellery and cash from the house in Velachery. After coming out on bail, she went into hiding. A few months ago, her fingerprints matched in a murder for gain case with Jeeyapuram police. After confirming Gandhimathi’s involvement, she was arrested again and lodged in prison. However, she was granted bail recently but none of her family members paid for her bail bond and sureties. The police suspect this could have pushed her into depression and she took the extreme step.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); (Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN helpline 104 and Sneha’s helpline 044-24640050) No help from family? she was granted bail recently but none of her family members paid for her bail bond and sureties. The police suspect this could have pushed her into depression Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp