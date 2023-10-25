American Center Chennai to celebrate Halloween  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The American Center, located inside the US Consulate General Chennai, will host a family-friendly Halloween celebration on October 28, from 9.30 am to 5 pm for the public. Halloween is an American holiday celebrated across communities with neighbourhoods adorning their homes and lawns with carved pumpkins, fun haunted decorations, and stocking up on candies to serve trick-or-treating families.

Come dressed as your favourite character from a story and participate in the many Halloween-themed activities. There is a DIY activity to make your own trick-or-treat bags at 10.30 am, an Escape Room adventure at 11 am, a Halloween-themed movie at 12 pm, and storytelling at 2.30 pm (for children aged 3 to 9). Throughout the day you can 3D-print Halloween-themed objects, and enjoy a treat after checking out books from The American Center’s library.

According to US Consulate General Chennai Public Engagement and Cultural Affairs officer Scott Hartmann, “While many people have a perception that Halloween is mainly about spooky and scary things, Halloween is one of the most beloved holidays among kids, families, and communities in the USA, because it’s a time when we all come together to get creative, let our imaginations run wild, and create a real fun experience for children.”

Visitors are requested to carry an original Indian government-issued photo identity card and enter from the Cathedral Road entrance. Cell phones must be deposited at the security counter.

