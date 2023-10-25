Chennai Corporation zonal officers get Rs 10 lakh, more staff & equipment to tackle monsoon

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has empowered its zonal offices to tackle any exigency during the monsoon. The officials can also issue tenders for small works at the respective zones. A contingency fund of Rs 10 lakh, 10 additional staff and equipment has been provided to each zone.

Decentralising work is the need of the hour, said corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan. “With the resources at hand, officials at the zonal level need not wait for consent from higher officials. They can take immediate action as per the requirement. Small works can be carried through metre tenders,” he said.

In addition, the corporation has procured 200 additional motors to deal with stagnation, if any. A total of 845 motors including diesel pumps, electrical submersible pumps and tractor-mounted motor pumps are kept ready.

A total of 446 disaster recovery vehicles and equipment including vehicle mount woodcutters and manual woodcutters, telescopic pruners, garbage sucker vehicles, and amphibian super sucker vehicles are ready for use, according to officials. The motors will be deployed in identified vulnerable and low-lying areas to clear water stagnation,” said G S Sameeran, joint commissioner for works.

‘Raise vigil against dengue’

Chennai: The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicines has instructed all deputy directors of health services to prioritise areas for mosquito control activities to prevent dengue and other diseases. They were also instructed to intensify surveillance, door-to-door source reduction and deploy adequate domestic breeding checkers.

