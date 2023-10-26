Ensure separate entry and exit points at malls, CMDA tells owners

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Autorickshaws and taxis crowding in front of shopping malls to drop off and pick up prospective customers and private vehicles trying to get in to find a parking space inside the complex could soon be a thing of the past.

To ensure seamless traffic movement around the malls, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has come out with norms that include separate exits and entry for vehicles. The new norms were introduced following a consultative meeting headed by CMDA member secretary Anshul Mishra with mall owners on Wednesday.

Earlier, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena had held a review meeting on traffic management on October 7. During the meeting, mall owners were instructed to ensure separate entry and exit points. The malls have been instructed to find a temporary parking lot, in case of an increase in the number of vehicles, to ensure that there is no traffic congestion on the road.

R Lalitha, additional commissioner (Revenue & Finance), Greater Chennai Corporation, N Mayilvahanan, joint commissioner of police (South) traffic, Greater Chennai Police, D Sabapathy, senior planner (Road and Railway), CMDA, traffic police officials and CMDA officials also attended the meeting.

