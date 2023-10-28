Home Cities Chennai

Draft electoral roll: Chennai has 38.68 lakh voters

There are 3,719 polling booths in the city. The public can go through the voters’ list to verify the inclusion of their names and details of their family members.

District election officer R Lalitha releasing the draft electoral roll in Chennai on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation has launched a special drive for deletion, addition and changes in the voters’ list. As per the revised draft list, there are 38,68,178 voters in the 16 assembly constituencies in Chennai. The draft voters’ list was released by the district election officer R Lalitha in the presence of representatives from political parties at Ripon Building on Friday.

January 1, 2024, has been fixed as the cut-off date for the voters’ list. The draft voters’ list will be kept for public display in zonal offices (4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 13) and polling booths in Chennai.

There are 3,719 polling booths in the city. The public can go through the voters’ list to verify the inclusion of their names and details of their family members. Any changes should be submitted with supporting documents to the polling booth officer or at the zonal offices between October 27 and December 9.

Special camps are also planned for voter list updation on November 4, 5, 18 and 19 at all the polling booths. The public can also apply for voter list updation online at https://voters.eci.gov.in/.

