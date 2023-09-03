Home Cities Chennai

After many complaints, corporation to assess condition of office space for councillors

In the council meeting on Thursday, VCK councillor Kiran Sharmilee from Ward 107 found support from the ruling party councillors when she raised this issue in the meeting.

A Chennai corporation councillor’s office at Aminjikarai in Chennai | P Jawahar

By Mohan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following multiple complaints from councillors over the lack of functional workspaces, Chennai Corporation has decided to assess the condition of existing offices along with other needs of the councillors.

In the council meeting on Thursday, VCK councillor Kiran Sharmilee from Ward 107 found support from the ruling party councillors when she raised this issue in the meeting.“For more than 10 months I have been working from a makeshift office with asbestos sheets atop a PDS shop,” she said. Standing Committee (accounts) K Dhanasekaran also acknowledged the issue.

Mayor R Priya and Commissioner J Radhakrishnan agreed to look into the needs of the councillor. “We are aware of the issue. We have instructed the engineers to assess old buildings and interact with councillors about their needs. The work can be done with the corporation funds itself,” Radhakrishnan told TNIE. Besides, construction work on new offices is underway in some of the wards.

“It has been 18 months since we assumed office. But still, many councillors do not have a proper space. My office was initially in the old corporation building. But it got completely damaged in the previous rain and the building is still in a bad condition,” Kiran told TNIE.

TNIE spoke with Councillors from other zones who also face similar issues. Since most of the councillor offices are allotted in existing buildings, councillors are seeking a separate space. J John, councillor from Ward 84, told TNIE, “My office gets affected every time it rains. So I’m also looking for an alternate space. Though it is not a widespread issue, it still exists in some wards across zones. Corporations should look into the issue and fix it.”

