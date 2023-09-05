Locals fume over shoddy stormwater drain works

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents of Chetpet, Perambur and suburbs like Red hills are complaining of shoddy stormwater drain works which may pose hazards for motorists and pedestrians.

Chennai Corporation is currently constructing and desilting stormwater drains across the city. The works are expected to be completed by September 15 before the onset of the monsoon. However, locals allege that in some areas desilting has not been done properly and roads dug up have been left open.

TNIE visited a few areas and spotted drains covered with unused barricades and concrete blocks. On Poonamallee Road near Chetpet, three manholes were covered with barricades while open manholes were left open. “Cement and debris were dumped to temporarily close the drain holes. But for months they were not fixed. It poses a threat to pedestrians,” Manimaaran, an auto driver, told TNIE.

On Pugazh Murugesan Street in Perambur, the manholes were covered with concrete blocks placed over a few wooden sticks. “Desilting work is done only on a few main roads and arterial roads are left untouched. Drain holes that are not properly closed pose a grave threat to commuters. Only in a few places are they properly closed with a steel girder,” said Raghukumar Choodamani, a resident of Perambur.

The corporation said contractors had asked for an extension of one week to complete the works and any lapses would be fixed. “We haven’t received any specific complaint regarding storm drain works. It should have been completed by now, but the contractors have asked for a one-week extension to complete the work. We will monitor the works when it nears completion and fixes wherever lapses are spotted,” a corporation official told TNIE.

Corpn commissioner reviews work

Chennai: Corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan took stock of road restoration and stormwater drain works across the city on Monday. “Instructions were given to officials to coordinate with other departments to expedite the work. At the same time roads should not be hastily relaid without completing the work,” said Radhakrishnan.

CHENNAI: Residents of Chetpet, Perambur and suburbs like Red hills are complaining of shoddy stormwater drain works which may pose hazards for motorists and pedestrians. Chennai Corporation is currently constructing and desilting stormwater drains across the city. The works are expected to be completed by September 15 before the onset of the monsoon. However, locals allege that in some areas desilting has not been done properly and roads dug up have been left open. TNIE visited a few areas and spotted drains covered with unused barricades and concrete blocks. On Poonamallee Road near Chetpet, three manholes were covered with barricades while open manholes were left open. “Cement and debris were dumped to temporarily close the drain holes. But for months they were not fixed. It poses a threat to pedestrians,” Manimaaran, an auto driver, told TNIE.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On Pugazh Murugesan Street in Perambur, the manholes were covered with concrete blocks placed over a few wooden sticks. “Desilting work is done only on a few main roads and arterial roads are left untouched. Drain holes that are not properly closed pose a grave threat to commuters. Only in a few places are they properly closed with a steel girder,” said Raghukumar Choodamani, a resident of Perambur. The corporation said contractors had asked for an extension of one week to complete the works and any lapses would be fixed. “We haven’t received any specific complaint regarding storm drain works. It should have been completed by now, but the contractors have asked for a one-week extension to complete the work. We will monitor the works when it nears completion and fixes wherever lapses are spotted,” a corporation official told TNIE. Corpn commissioner reviews work Chennai: Corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan took stock of road restoration and stormwater drain works across the city on Monday. “Instructions were given to officials to coordinate with other departments to expedite the work. At the same time roads should not be hastily relaid without completing the work,” said Radhakrishnan.