Chennai's Guindy station bridge posing risk demolished

Joslin Mariam John By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: An old and dilapidated foot overbridge dangerously close to the railway line on Platform No 1 at the Guindy station has been demolished. The removal of the old structure has brought much relief to passengers as the pillars of the old bridge posed a threat to passengers travelling on footboard.

According to railway safety guidelines, permanent structures should be positioned beyond 2.36 metres from the centre of the track. However, pillars of the old bridge were located at a much lesser distance.

In 2020, when a new platform was built on the western side, pillars of the old FOB had come close to the tracks, posing a threat to passengers travelling on footboard like the tragedy that occurred in July 2018 at St. Thomas Mount station in which seven people died.

On March 22, 2021, TNIE published an article highlighting the concerns of passengers, following which railway authorities expedited the construction of the new overbridge. However, it got delayed for over three years. The new foot overbridge, which links the eastern entrance on Race Course Road with the metro station on the western entrance along GST Road, was commissioned in April.

Following the commissioning of the bridge, the authorities put the old structure out of use by demolishing the stairs. An official said a small portion of the old bridge which remains will be taken down soon. S Sumathi, a homemaker said the new bridge makes commuting much easier with broader walkways enabling smooth passage. Another commuter Sangeetha Rajkumar said the new overbridge helps to tackle crowd during rush hour.

