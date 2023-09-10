Chennai Corporation to fence open drains in city, make contractors pay for it

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation has fined contractors for safety lapses in the construction of stormwater drains as there have been complaints like open pits. The corporation has formed special teams in every zone to ensure safety barricades are properly put in place.

During the recent inspection, the corporation fined five contractors for failing to properly barricade the work site. VS Constructions, Sasi Construction, Vijay Gowtham Engineering Works, Pearl Engineering and Mars Construction were fined Rs 20,000 each.

The corporation has laid out a set of conditions on contractors involved in storm drain works. “In the absence of safety barricades, the corporation is erecting them and the bills will be deducted from the (payment to) contractors. We are on track to complete the pending works by September 30,” a senior official told TNIE. “Completing missing link works is our first priority,” the official added.

“Levying a nominal fine is just for namesake. The corporation should blacklist contractors if they are found violating conditions. Despite the corporation’s warnings, contractors continue to flout tender norms in many areas,” said activist Raghukumar Choodamani. “The corporation was supposed to complete the work by September 15. But now they are giving extensions to contractors.”

According to official data, 786.13 km of storm drain works at a cost of Rs 1,991 crore have been completed. Minor repairs on 1,501 km and desilting at a cost of Rs 27.46 crore are underway. Out of 70,304 silt catch pits and rainwater harvesting structures, 59,473 were cleaned.

