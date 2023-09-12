Home Cities Chennai

After 4-year-old boy’s death, Chennai civic body pulls out all stops in fight against dengue

The corporation cautioned residents to clear water from unused tyres lying around the house, coconut shells, and broken pots and ensure there is no mosquito breeding in wells and water tanks.

Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan

Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan inspecting a house for mosquito breeding on Monday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Following the death of a four-year-old boy in Valasaravakkam due to dengue, the city corporation said efforts to counter dengue have been strengthened and that the civic body will penalise unauthorised dumping of garbage and debris and water stagnation in empty plots. 

Inspecting the area in Maduravoyal where the boy was from, Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan said the corporation has divided the city into sectors of 500 houses where each week larvicides would be sprayed in vulnerable areas like wells, overhead and underground tanks where mosquito larvae are spotted.
The commissioner said the civic body will also coordinate with government hospitals, private hospitals and labs to identify fever cases in each zone following which zone-level officials will undertake dengue prevention activities in the area.

The corporation cautioned residents to clear water from unused tyres lying around the house, coconut shells, and broken pots and ensure there is no mosquito breeding in wells and water tanks. In addition, residents are asked to replace or clear water from planters and their dripping plates, fridge trays and money plants weekly.

