Three years on, no end in sight for underground sewage works in Porur

Manasa Mohan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It has been three years since underground sewage work was started in Thundalam and Adayalampattu in Porur, but the hardships faced by locals seem unending. Damaged roads are making areas inaccessible and difficult to navigate, particularly when it rains.

In ward 150, residents allege that the roads were severely inundated during the recent rain. Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board is currently working on the street adjoining Sri Ramachandra Institute.

“Sewage pipeline works in our area started after a delay of two years in 2022.

Even after 18 months, the work remains unfinished. Since there are deep pits on the road, the area turns into an island rendering the roads inaccessible. Even pedestrians are unable to use the footpath as rainwater remains inundated and enters the houses,” said Pugalventhan Venkatesan, a resident of Porur. After complaints from the residents, metro water blocked access to Kanniamman Koil Street before starting pipeline works.

Although the Chennai Corporation issued a circular requesting departments to keep locals informed of works undertaken in every area, residents of Porur complain that they are unaware of ongoing works.

“I have been living in this area for more than 40 years. Three years back they informed us of pipeline works in our area. But the work started only three months back. When it rains the roads become muddy and elderly people are unable to use it,” said Uma Devi R, another resident.

“We are tracking the progress of works undertaken by the contractors. We will instruct them to expedite works that are lagging,” an engineer with Metro Water told TNIE. “We are continuously instructing contractors to expedite and complete the works by September 30 in joint department meetings. We will take up the issue with the concerned departments,” added a corporation official.

