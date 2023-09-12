Water board to roll out new app for redressal of grievances of consumers in Chennai

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) is gearing up to launch a mobile application to address the grievances of the consumers.

A senior official from CMWSSB told TNIE, “When a customer reports issues related to water charges, taxes, drinking water supply, or sewer problems, through this app, the officials will notify the relevant area engineers to address the issues as early as possible. A separate dashboard will be set up for this purpose," he said. Besides, the consumer can track the status of complaints, the official added.

He noted that an attempt was made to launch an app in 2019, but was abandoned due to administrative reasons. However, as of now, CMWSSB has completed 90% of the app’s design work, and it will be launched by the end of this month. Additionally, a WhatsApp number will be introduced for official communication with consumers.

N Elumalai, president of the Indra Nagar Welfare Association in Nesapakkam, said, “In today’s era, everyone has a mobile phone, so the new app will be beneficial. However, the water board needs to ensure swift action on complaints.”

Elumalai shared a recent experience where their complex had to wait for the replacement of a pipeline until he complained to the MD. He hoped that the new app would help address the grievances of consumers promptly.

