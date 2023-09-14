Bank of Baroda announces new offers, schemes till December

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the festive season begins, the Bank of Baroda announced the launch of the ‘BOB Ke Sang Tyohaar Ki Umang’ festive campaign, which will run up to December 31, 2023. The festival offers include the launch of four new savings accounts with a host of benefits and concessions and attractive interest rate offers on home, car, personal and education loans. The Bank has also tied up with top brands across categories such as electronics, travel and food to provide festive offers and discounts for its debit and credit card holders.

During the festive period, Bank of Baroda Home Loans will be available at a highly competitive rate of 8.40% p.a. onwards — with a complete waiver of processing fees. Baroda Car Loans start at 8.70% p.a. onwards with nil processing fee. On education loans, the Bank has introduced a special rate beginning at 8.55% p.a., a discount of up to 60 basis points, and without collateral for students who have secured admissions in identified premier educational institutions in the country.

Baroda Personal Loans start at 10.10% p.a. — a discount of up to 80 basis points, with nil processing fee and higher loan limits up to Rs 20 lakh. The Bank has introduced a fixed rate of interest option in personal and car loans and borrowers can now choose between fixed and floating rates of interest.

The Bank has also introduced a range of savings accounts for the benefit of its customers. These include the Bob LITE Savings Account — a lifetime no minimum balance account; the BOB BRO Savings Account — a zero balance savings account for students (16 to 25 years), the My Family My Bank/BOB Parivar Account — a Family Savings Account designed to meet the needs of the entire family and the Baroda NRI PowerPack Account.

The Bank has also launched the BOB SDP (Systematic Deposit Plan), which is a recurring deposit scheme. During the festive period, these savings accounts come with a range of benefits and concessions. Both existing and new customers can apply via the BOB World mobile banking app, net banking, or the Bank of Baroda website.

CHENNAI: As the festive season begins, the Bank of Baroda announced the launch of the ‘BOB Ke Sang Tyohaar Ki Umang’ festive campaign, which will run up to December 31, 2023. The festival offers include the launch of four new savings accounts with a host of benefits and concessions and attractive interest rate offers on home, car, personal and education loans. The Bank has also tied up with top brands across categories such as electronics, travel and food to provide festive offers and discounts for its debit and credit card holders. During the festive period, Bank of Baroda Home Loans will be available at a highly competitive rate of 8.40% p.a. onwards — with a complete waiver of processing fees. Baroda Car Loans start at 8.70% p.a. onwards with nil processing fee. On education loans, the Bank has introduced a special rate beginning at 8.55% p.a., a discount of up to 60 basis points, and without collateral for students who have secured admissions in identified premier educational institutions in the country. Baroda Personal Loans start at 10.10% p.a. — a discount of up to 80 basis points, with nil processing fee and higher loan limits up to Rs 20 lakh. The Bank has introduced a fixed rate of interest option in personal and car loans and borrowers can now choose between fixed and floating rates of interest.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Bank has also introduced a range of savings accounts for the benefit of its customers. These include the Bob LITE Savings Account — a lifetime no minimum balance account; the BOB BRO Savings Account — a zero balance savings account for students (16 to 25 years), the My Family My Bank/BOB Parivar Account — a Family Savings Account designed to meet the needs of the entire family and the Baroda NRI PowerPack Account. The Bank has also launched the BOB SDP (Systematic Deposit Plan), which is a recurring deposit scheme. During the festive period, these savings accounts come with a range of benefits and concessions. Both existing and new customers can apply via the BOB World mobile banking app, net banking, or the Bank of Baroda website.