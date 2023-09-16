Two stray cows attack people, owner of one booked in Chennai's Iyyappanthangal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two stray cows attacked several people, including a pregnant woman, in separate incidents on Thursday night. The cow that attacked the pregnant woman was found dead in Iyyappanthangal on Friday morning.

Three people were injured in Iyyappanthangal when a cow knocked down two-wheelers and attacked pedestrians. “Fifty-three-year-old Ramakrishnan who works as a construction labourer had stepped out when the cow attacked him. He sustained a fracture on his hip bone,” said a police officer.

The police said that a few minutes later, the cow knocked down a pregnant woman. She was taken to a hospital, where she was examined and let go. The police suspect that the cow was suffering from a disease and this could have led to its violent behaviour and subsequent death.

Meanwhile, in Ice House, a cow that attacked pedestrians was caught and its owner, Devaraj, was booked. “The same cow had attacked people in four earlier incidents and the owner was fined. Hence, this time we booked him,” said the police.

Following this, officials conducted a raid in and around Triplicane and seized four cattle. “Controlling stray cattle is a joint responsibility. While we seize the cattle, the police must strictly censure the owners and take necessary actions on them,” said an official with the corporation health department.

The corporation is contemplating to increase fines levied on cattle owners. Work is also underway to build cattle pounds in every zone.

