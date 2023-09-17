You will find everything except amenities at this ‘Friday market’ in Chennai's Pallavaram

Mohan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Pallavaram Market is the go-to place for anyone who wishes to purchase electronic goods, furniture, household items, and refurbished products, either wholesale or retail. Fondly called the ‘Friday market’, it opens every Friday morning on Old Trunk Road between Tirisulam and Pallavaram and draws thousands of visitors from Chennai and neighbouring districts throughout the day. However, visitors complain about the lack of basic amenities and poor maintenance of the facility.

The area belongs to the defence department and is being maintained by a contractor. Kannadasan R*, a vendor from the market, said, “The contractor continues to ignore basic needs. We have requested the person several times to improve amenities at the market. But, the urgency shown in collecting rent is not seen in addressing the needs.”

A drinking water pipe installed at the entrance of the market is dysfunctional. Visitors and vendors also allege the lack of functional toilet facilities at the market. “There are many women vendors here. But, the nearby toilet is 2 km away,” said Padma N, a vendor.

A public toilet was inaugurated at the market on July 13 by the cantonment board. However, it was remaining closed when TNIE visited the place. Temporary toilets installed at the market have been dumped on a vacant land nearby which has become a spot for urination.

Girubakaran N, a regular visitor to the market, also lamented about heavy traffic and poor vehicular management. “Movement of vehicles is not properly coordinated at the market. As a result, the entire stretch is chaotic. Inflow and outflow of vehicles have to be regulated,” he said.

Dinesh Kumar Reddy C, CEO of the Pallavaram Cantonment Board, told TNIE, “Some pending pipeline work is going on. We are hopeful of making them functional within a week. As regards traffic, we will instruct the contractor to make proper arrangements.”

(*Name changed)

