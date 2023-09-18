Dengue under control in Chennai: Corporation commissioner

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following the death of a three-year-old child due to dengue, the Greater Chennai Corporation has intensified its dengue control measures.

The corporation is conducting special medical camps including fever camps, in addition to existing medical centres. So far 113,489 people benefitted through 3,390 special dengue camps. “We are covering 50 streets every day and will continue the exercise throughout the monsoon season,” corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan said.

Chennai has reported 297 dengue cases so far this year, including 27 cases in September. Commissioner Radhakrishnan reviewed the mosquito eradication measures undertaken in Royapuram on Sunday. “Dengue is well within control in Chennai. Reported cases are much lower than last year. All measures are undertaken to avoid fatalities from Dengue. The public is requested to make use of the special camps,” he said.

