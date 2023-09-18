Home Cities Chennai

Dengue under control in Chennai: Corporation commissioner

Chennai has reported 297 dengue cases so far this year, including 27 cases in September. Commissioner Radhakrishnan reviewed the mosquito eradication measures undertaken in Royapuram on Sunday.

Published: 18th September 2023 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2023 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Dengue

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:   Following the death of a three-year-old child due to dengue, the Greater Chennai Corporation has intensified its dengue control measures.

The corporation is conducting special medical camps including fever camps, in addition to existing medical centres. So far 113,489 people benefitted through 3,390 special dengue camps. “We are covering 50 streets every day and will continue the exercise throughout the monsoon season,” corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan said.

Chennai has reported 297 dengue cases so far this year, including 27 cases in September. Commissioner Radhakrishnan reviewed the mosquito eradication measures undertaken in Royapuram on Sunday. “Dengue is well within control in Chennai. Reported cases are much lower than last year. All measures are undertaken to avoid fatalities from Dengue. The public is requested to make use of the special camps,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
dengue control measures Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp